Acturis maintains growth streak with 19% revenue expansion

increase-graph-chalkboard
Acturis has posted a £22.75m rise in revenue for 2023 to £144.1m, its 22nd consecutive year of growth.

The increase, for the year ended 30 September, came as operating profit jumped 13.1% to £41.26m.

During the year the software house snapped up digital engagement platform Broker Buddha entering the US market.

The move followed deals including in the German (Lutronik in 2017, AssFiNET in 2015 and NAFI in 2014), French (Add Value Assurances in 2019) and Canadian (Zycomp Systems in 2019) insurance markets.

Our continual investment and innovation strategy finds us well placed to meet the challenges

