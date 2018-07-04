InsurTech Futures: Three more insurance offerings in FCA’s regulatory sandbox

Watchdog reveals details of fourth wave added to innovation scheme.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has accepted 29 firms to begin testing in the fourth cohort of its regulatory sandbox.

The FCA detailed that the process allowed the chosen organisations to test innovative products, services or business models in a live market environment, while ensuring that appropriate protections were in place.

The three businesses with insurance in their descriptions were:

Etherisc : Service that uses smart contracts on a blockchain to provide fully automated, decentralised flight delay insurance.

: Service that uses smart contracts on a blockchain to provide fully automated, decentralised flight delay insurance. Meet Mia : Chatbot on Facebook Messenger that allows customers to buy and manage travel insurance. Policies are written in plain English and customers can ‘ask’ the chatbot what they are covered for. Group discounts and automated claims handling will also be available.

: Chatbot on Facebook Messenger that allows customers to buy and manage travel insurance. Policies are written in plain English and customers can ‘ask’ the chatbot what they are covered for. Group discounts and automated claims handling will also be available. Universal Tokens: Service that leverages blockchain technology in the distribution of insurance products to increase trust and improve user experience.

The regulator detailed that for all firms tests will be conducted on a short-term and small-scale basis with agreed testing parameters and that it had built in “robust consumer safeguards”.

Application window

One business of the 29 accepted asked not to be named by the watchdog which received 69 applications in total.

The scheme is a part of Innovate, an initiative kicked off in 2014 to promote competition in the interest of consumers.

The first cohort was accepted in November 2016 with further waves coming in June 2017 and December last year respectively.

The application window for the fifth round will open later this year.

Largest ever

Christopher Woolard, executive director of Strategy and Competition at the FCA, said: “I am pleased to say that this is the largest sandbox cohort to date with a record number of applicants meeting our eligibility criteria.

“Cohort 4 has seen a large increase in the number of firms testing wholesale propositions including firms that are aiming to increase the efficiency of the capital-raising process.”

He concluded: “Alongside these we can see significant use of distributed ledger technology (DLT), some experimentation with cryptoassets which will help inform our policy work and propositions aimed at helping lower income consumers.”

