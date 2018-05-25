Meet the Techies: Spixii’s Renaud Million

The CEO explains how Spixii is using chatbots to develop the insurance sector.

What is your company doing in the InsurTech space?

Spixii is an InsurTech company designing chatbot conversations for the insurance industry. Our mission is to help more people get better protected through building customer-centric messaging interfaces for insurers. So far, we have helped Zurich, Allianz, Bupa and BNP Paribas launch chatbots for quote-and-buy and claims.

Using a methodology that has been honed over the past two years, we help insurers launch chatbots within six weeks (up to 12 weeks for end-to-end integrated chatbots). This includes vigorous customer development and user testing from the very beginning, ensuring the technology we design is never just for the sake of it. We always focus on the problem first before designing a solution.

One of our chief focuses at Spixii is helping insurers use chatbots as a data analytics tool. We believe chatbots can be used to personalise products and rapidly iterate digital customer service.

How do you think InsurTech will affect broking in the next five years?

InsurTech will likely affect broking in small ways first - small puzzle-pieces - before we can see the bigger picture and a complete transformation within ten to 15 years.

For now, by taking on small parts of the picture such as automating day-to-day claims, we will hopefully see brokers less stressed in their day jobs and having more time to provide great customer service.

Collaboration between InsurTechs and brokers is just starting. They are now looking to serve both high net worth baby boomers and millennial audiences, whose needs are constantly evolving. Customer-centric innovation is a must!

Should brokers be worried about how InsurTech could disrupt the market?

We are seeing much more collaboration over disruption so ultimately no. If anything, InsurTech will free brokers of repetitive day-to-day tasks such as answering queries or admin work, and give them more time to do what they love. It’s empowering, the ultimate application of technology!

In terms of jobs regarding the insurance industry, we will see more augmentation of skills rather than replacement of jobs. But we will always need people, as well as people to programme technology.

How can brokers take advantage of InsurTech?

By looking strategically. Look into the long-term to find customer-centric innovation that can be scaled easily and improve your day-to-day efficiency.

As with every innovation, the key is to find the problem and develop the solution. Move fast and do not be afraid to fail.