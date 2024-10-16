Government announces motor insurance task force to tackle “spiralling costs”

The Government has announced a new cross-government motor insurance task force, supported by industry experts, to tackle what it claims is “the spiralling costs of car insurance”.

Transport Secretary, Louise Haigh, and Economic Secretary to the Treasury, Tulip Siddiq, will bring together industry groups and consumer champions such as the Association of British Insurers, Citizens Advice, Which? and Compare the Market, as well as insurance regulators, as part of the initiative.

In a statement the Department for Transport said: “It comes as motor insurance premiums have grown by an average of 21% since June 2022, according to Financial Conduct Authority analysis – far higher