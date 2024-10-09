Insurance Age

Experts say industry is improving on fair value despite FCA criticism

FCA brexit
Risk.net montage
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The Financial Conduct Authority’s findings that brokers are still struggling to provide evidence that their remuneration is consistent with fair value rules has sparked mixed reactions among people working in the sector. Ida Axling explores the fallout in more detail.

When the regulator published its latest Thematic Review: Product Oversight and Governance – General Insurance and Pure Protection on 21 August, it stated that while the industry had improved, the FCA was “disappointed to see many insurance firms are not fully meeting their product governance obligations”.

Speaking to Insurance Age, compliance experts accepted that there is more work to do, but there was also a widespread feeling that the watchdog was underplaying the progress that had been made

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Regulation

Broker Expo 2024 Countdown: David Sparkes of Biba

As we count down to Insurance Age’s Broker Week, we asked our Broker Expo speakers to share some insights into the event, market issues and reveal their favourite chocolate bar. Today, we focus on the British Insurance Brokers’ Association regulation direction David Sparkes.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: