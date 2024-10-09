Experts say industry is improving on fair value despite FCA criticism
The Financial Conduct Authority’s findings that brokers are still struggling to provide evidence that their remuneration is consistent with fair value rules has sparked mixed reactions among people working in the sector. Ida Axling explores the fallout in more detail.
When the regulator published its latest Thematic Review: Product Oversight and Governance – General Insurance and Pure Protection on 21 August, it stated that while the industry had improved, the FCA was “disappointed to see many insurance firms are not fully meeting their product governance obligations”.
Speaking to Insurance Age, compliance experts accepted that there is more work to do, but there was also a widespread feeling that the watchdog was underplaying the progress that had been made
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Regulation
FCA: Reducing rulebook would lead to boost in international competitiveness
The Financial Conduct Authority believes sharing more information on good practice and its expectations will benefit the industry and help drive better outcomes, according to Graeme Reynolds, director of competition.
Elizabeth Passey appointed FSCS chair
Elizabeth Passey has been appointed chair of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, taking up the role today succeeding Marshall Bailey.
FCA still undecided on taking GAP-like action over premium finance fair value
The Financial Conduct Authority “remains concerned” over the fair value of premium finance, it has revealed at a press conference after the regulator's annual public meeting yesterday.
PwC tips Northern Irish motor premium to drop 15% after Government review
Motor insurance premiums for Scottish and Northern Irish drivers have been tipped to decrease by an average of £60 (10%) in Scotland and £90 (15%) in Northern Ireland following a Government review.
Broker Expo 2024 Countdown: David Sparkes of Biba
As we count down to Insurance Age’s Broker Week, we asked our Broker Expo speakers to share some insights into the event, market issues and reveal their favourite chocolate bar. Today, we focus on the British Insurance Brokers’ Association regulation direction David Sparkes.
Blog: Are insurance add-ons still relevant in 2024?
Julian Tomlinson, chairman of Alps, argues some insurance add-ons are more vital for policyholders today than they’ve ever been.
Biba calls on FCA to remove large SMEs from scope of Consumer Duty
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has called for larger commercial customers to be removed from the scope of the Consumer Duty
Biba calls for IPT cut in Autumn Budget
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has urged the government to cut the headline rate of insurance premium tax from 12% to 10% in the Autumn Budget on 30 October.