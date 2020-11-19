CMA fines ComparetheMarket £17.9m
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has fined ComparetheMarket £17.9m after an investigation found that clauses used in the company’s contracts with home insurers breached competition law.
The competition watchdog stated that the price comparison website had imposed wide ‘most favoured nation’ clauses on providers of home insurance selling through its platform, which it noted was against competition law.
The CMA detailed that the breaches took place between December 2015 and December
