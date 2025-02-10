6% of FCA financial promotions cases caused by GI & Protection
The Financial Conduct Authority has revealed the general insurance and protection sector accounted for 6% of its workload in the final quarter of last year against firms breaching financial promotion rules.
The figure for October to December came as the watchdog detailed that overall, 3,697 misleading promotions were amended or withdrawn following its intervention with 78 authorised firms.
The retail investments sector had by far the highest amend/withdraw outcomes, representing 58% of the pot. This was followed by retail lending in second place at 31%.
Despite its low contribution, GI and protection still outranked the cases generated by the retail banking (4%) and pensions and retirement income (1%
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
MGAA unveils 2025 strategic vision
The Managing General Agents’ Association has set out it strategic vision and mission for 2025, focusing on education, amplifying its value to members, and data-driven insights.
Rokstone recruits Winsley from Howden as broker relationship boss
Managing general agent Rokstone has recruited Rob Winsley from Howden to take up the newly created role of capacity manager and broker relationship director.
Gallagher settles 2020 data breach class action suit for $21m – AM Best report
Arthur J. Gallagher has agreed to a $21m (£16.93m) settlement to a class action lawsuit in the US after a data breach in 2020, AM Best has reported.
Weather-related domestic damage cost insurers £585m in 2024, says ABI
The Association of British Insurers has calculated insurers paid out a record £585m for weather related damage to people’s home and possessions in 2024.
Flood Re calls on government for £1bn flood defence spending
Flood Re has urged the government to spend at least £1bn a year to keep pace with changing climate risks and ensure the protection of homes and businesses in the UK from the devastation flooding brings.
Grove & Dean grows revenue and profits in “challenging” year
Niche motor specialist Grove & Dean grew turnover by 2.4% to £18.03m in the year ended 30 May 2024 with the broker’s profits rising faster.
FCA actions against misleading financial adverts nearly doubles in 2024
The Financial Conduct Authority intervened to get nearly 20,000 financial promotions withdrawn or amended in 2024, almost double the amount compared to 2023.
People Moves: 3 – 7 February 2025
Stay in the loop with the latest personnel moves in insurance.