Covid-19: FCA confirms measures to help financially strained insurance customers

Move requires firms to consider payment deferrals, premium reductions and waiving cancellation fees.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has confirmed a series of temporary measures to help insurance and premium finance customers who may be in financial difficulty because of coronavirus.

The regulator detailed that, following a short consultation, the measures being implemented on 18 May require firms to consider what options they can provide to customers including:

Reassessing the risk profile of customers. This may have changed because of coronavirus and there may be scope to offer customers materially lower premiums.

Considering whether there are other products they can offer which would better meet the customer’s needs and revise the cover accordingly. For example, a motor insurance customer might no longer need associated add on cover such as key cover or could be moved from fully comprehensive cover to third party fire and theft.

Waiving cancellation and other fees associated with adjusting customers’ policies.

According to the FCA, these actions could result in reduced monthly premiums for customers paying by instalments or a partial refund of the premium for those who have paid up front.

Deferral

The regulator added that it expects firms to grant customers a payment deferral where amendments to the insurance cover do not help alleviate the temporary payment difficulties for customers paying their premium in instalments.

It added that this deferral should be granted for a period of between one and three months, though firms can choose to go beyond three months if it is in the customer’s interests to do so.

Customers should be able to request a payment deferral at any point up until 18 August 2020.

According to the FCA, businesses should offer other ways to provide temporary relief to the customer where a payment deferral is not appropriate.

These could potentially include, but not be limited to, the following:

accepting reduced repayments, or rescheduling the term

waiving missed or late payment fees

permitting a customer to amend their repayment date without any cost

Sheldon Mills, interim executive director of strategy and competition at the FCA, commented: “As with other areas of finance, we have worked quickly to draw up measures to help policyholders in financial difficulty because of coronavirus.

“The majority of respondents expressed support for the proposals we published at the start of May.”

Actions

He continued: “Many firms in the insurance industry have already taken some of the actions we are suggesting here to support customers, such as premium reductions, discounts, waiving fees, and payment deferrals.

“The measures confirmed today will provide urgent support to those that need it.”

The watchdog stated that it also expects firms to consider reviewing interest rates associated with instalments in order to determine if they are consistent with the obligations to treat customers fairly during the pandemic.

It further urged businesses to clearly communicate the different solutions that are available to customers and encourage them to get in touch if they are experiencing temporary financial difficulties.

According to the regulator the new measures will come into force on Monday 18 May. They will be reviewed in the next three months and revised if appropriate.

Business interruption

The FCA has made a number of announcements related to the insurance sector and the coronavirus crisis.

Earlier this month it revealed it is seeking legal clarity on business interruption (BI) insurance with the aim to resolve doubt for businesses who are facing uncertainty on their claims.

It has also stated that it expects insurers to assess the value of their insurance products to customers during this period and to consider appropriate action.

In addition, the regulator has asked up to 300 brokers and MGAs to provide financial information on client money, staff furlough, debt and cash.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.