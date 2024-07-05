Biba calls on Labour government to act on broker commissions and fees
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has called on the new Labour government to introduce secondary legislation in relation to the Leasehold Reform Act to allow for broker commissions and fees to be deemed permitted insurance payments as they are now.
Biba congratulated the Labour Party, headed by Keir Starmer, on its 2024 election victory and committed to working with it them to tackle its manifesto issues, highlighting how insurance brokers can help with the important matter of managing risks for people and businesses.
Focusing on Labour-specific policies, Biba welcomed its commitment to introduce a Regulatory Innovation Office and will call on the party to continue the work of the previous government to enhance regulatory scrutiny in order
More on Regulation
Former broker Tracey loses seat as ex-Erskine Murray boss unsuccessful in bid to be MP
Former insurance broker and chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Insurance and Financial Services, Craig Tracey, has lost his seat at the 2024 General Election.
FCA trims broker fees hike to 9.3%
The Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed it is raising the financial contribution of the general insurance mediation fee block by 9.3% for 2024/25, down from its initial projection of a 9.8% increase.
FCA encourages monitoring review ahead of first Consumer Duty annual report deadline
The Financial Conduct Authority has found many firms need to make improvements in their monitoring to enable them to determine whether they are delivering good outcomes for retail customers, as required by the Consumer Duty.
Broking Success: Right opportunity
Matthew Collins, founder and managing director of Ascend Broking, targets growing from £14m to £50m gross written premiums in five years as the firm positions itself as a viable alternative to larger brokers.
Whistleblowing to FCA increases
The level of whistleblowing to the Financial Conduct Authority increased in the first quarter of the year, reversing previous declines.
Aviva’s Blanc: UK insurance industry needs to start planning for a post-Flood Re world
Amanda Blanc, group CEO at Aviva, claimed the UK must be cautious about what happens in a post-Flood Re world come 2039.
Interview: Sabre CEO Geoff Carter
Sabre boss Geoff Carter tells Insurance Age about the upsides for brokers from its IHP rollout, growing in motorbikes after the collapse of MCE and profitable expansion plans in taxi.
Broadstone launches insurance, regulatory, and risk advisory division
Independent consultancy Broadstone has launched a standalone insurance, regulatory, and risk advisory division to sit alongside its existing Pensions Advisory and Administration and Employee Benefits Consulting units.