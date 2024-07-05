Biba calls on Labour government to act on broker commissions and fees

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has called on the new Labour government to introduce secondary legislation in relation to the Leasehold Reform Act to allow for broker commissions and fees to be deemed permitted insurance payments as they are now.

Biba congratulated the Labour Party, headed by Keir Starmer, on its 2024 election victory and committed to working with it them to tackle its manifesto issues, highlighting how insurance brokers can help with the important matter of managing risks for people and businesses.

Focusing on Labour-specific policies, Biba welcomed its commitment to introduce a Regulatory Innovation Office and will call on the party to continue the work of the previous government to enhance regulatory scrutiny in order