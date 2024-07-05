Insurance Age

Former broker Tracey loses seat as ex-Erskine Murray boss unsuccessful in bid to be MP

Former insurance broker and chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Insurance and Financial Services, Craig Tracey, has lost his seat at the 2024 General Election.

He was beaten in the North Warwickshire and Bedworth constituency by Labour’s Rachel Margaret Taylor, who notched up 14,727 votes, with Tracey second on 12,529 and Reform’s Paul Hopkins third on 10,701.

Tracey, pictured, was first elected to Parliament as MP for North Warwickshire in 2015 with 20,042 votes (42.3%), and held it in 2017 with an increased majority (26,860, 56.9%) which grew further in 2019 (30,249 and 65.9%).

When he stepped into Parliament, the former Dunelm Insurance Brokers owner

