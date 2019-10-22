CMA’s investigation into Compare the Market sees timeline extended
Investigation centres on clause included in the aggregator’s home insurance contracts which may potentially cause consumers to miss out.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)’s investigation into the “most favoured nation” clauses included in Compare the Market’s home insurance contracts has had its consideration period extended.
The original end date for the consideration process was October 2019, this has been pushed back to December 2019.
Insurance Age has contacted the CMA which has said it will not comment at this time as proceedings are still underway. Compare the Market has also been contacted.
Investigation
During the consideration stage the CMA examines the response that Compare the Market put forward in response to a statement of objections put forward by regulator last November. Part of this phase which was started in February also includes the CMA gathering relevant evidence and analysing it.
The statement of objections were made as a result of provisional findings made during the regulator’s initial investigation into the aggregator’s home insurance contracts where “most favoured nation” clauses were identified to be potentially causing customers to miss out on better home insurance deals.
According to the regulator these clauses prevent rival comparison sites and other channels from trying to win home insurance customers by offering cheaper prices than Compare the Market. They also mean home insurance firms are more likely to pay higher commission rates to comparison sites with the extra costs potentially being passed on to consumers.
At the time (November 2018) BGL Group, which owns Compare the Market, commented: “We are disappointed by the CMA’s provisional findings. We will carefully review the evidence once we have access to it, and look forward to working with the CMA over the coming months to ensure a satisfactory outcome.”
Background
This case started in September 2017 when the organisation opened a competition law investigation to examine an aggregator’s contract with home insurers which it stated “limit insurers’ ability to charge a lower price on one platform than on another” with regard to wide price parity/most favoured nation clauses (MFN).
The price comparison site was later identified as Compare the Market.
