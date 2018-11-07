FCA reveals final guidance on PPI complaints

Regulator consulting on new rules requiring firms to write to consumers who have made unsuccessful PPI claims, telling them to complain again.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has issued final guidance to clarify its expectations about the handling of regular premium payment protection insurance (PPI) complaints.

This follows rules and guidance revealed by the FCA in March 2017 in relation to the Plevin judgment.

In November 2014, the Supreme Court ruled in Plevin v Paragon Personal Finance Ltd that a lender’s failure to disclose to a client that a large commission was payable out of the PPI premium can make the relationship between a lender and a consumer unfair under the Consumer Credit Act.

According to the watchdog its final guidance addresses an uncertainty that it said had emerged since its Plevin framework was introduced.

The FCA has clarified that firms should assess commission disclosures not only at the point of sale but on an on-going basis under its general complaint handling rule.

Arnie

Last month, the regulator reported that £3.7bn had been paid out in compensation to customers since the launch of its PPI campaign fronted by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The campaign uses an animatronic model of Schwarzenegger’s head urging people to make their PPI claims ahead of the deadline of 29 August 2019.

PPI has continued to be the most complained about product according to data from the FCA, which revealed that total complaints recorded by firms reached a record 4.13m in the first half of 2018.

In addition, the regulator also proposed new rules requiring firms to write to around 150,000 consumers who have previously made unsuccessful complaints to say they can make a new complaint and remind them of the deadline.

Uncertainty

Jonathan Davidson, executive director of supervision – retail and authorisations at the FCA said: “The final guidance resolves an area of uncertainty and will ensure fair and consistent outcomes for regular premium PPI complaints.

“The proposed mailings will help certain consumers who have previously complained about regular premium PPI but been rejected to engage with our campaign and consider whether they want to make a new complaint about undisclosed commission before the deadline.

“Together, these measures support the good progress we are making toward bringing the PPI issue to an orderly conclusion in a way that secures appropriate protection for consumers.”

The consultation on mailing requirements closes on 7 December 2018 and the FCA said it will consider the feedback received.

If the regulator decides to proceed it aims to issue a policy statement with finalised rules in late January next year. The deadline to complete the mailings will be 29 April 2019.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.