FCA prepares for hard Brexit

Regulator says passporting issue needs to be solved.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is making preparations for a “no-deal” or hard Brexit in March 2019.

According to the regulator it is working together with the Bank of England and the government to develop a number of safeguards and contingencies in the event of hard Brexit.

In a speech to Bloomberg/TheCityUK, FCA’s director of international Nausicaa Delfas, said: “Let us just consider some examples of the challenges we face in doing this – there are ‘cliff edge’ risks that would be caused by abrupt loss of passporting.

“Some are within our gift to resolve, others are not, and require agreement with the EU.”

Delfas also noted that the watchdog expected that a transition period from March 2019 to December 2020 will form part of the final agreement with the European Union.

Passporting

The FCA highlighted that “cliff edge” risks included insurance contract continuity, adding that around 10m UK policyholders and 38m European Economic Area (EEA) policyholders could be affected.

“Our view is that where any of these contracts extend beyond March 2019, the UK and the EU must, together, create contractual certainty, either through an implementation period or by some other means,” Delfas added.

She continued: “If this is not achieved, there is a risk that some of these contracts could not be appropriately serviced – in concrete terms, insurers may not be permitted to pay out claims on policies, and derivatives users may not be able to manage the risks of their positions.

“This would not enhance the integrity of markets, nor serve the interests of consumers, either in the UK or in the EU.”

The FCA has also been working on the Temporary Permissions Regime, which will allow EEA firms using a UK passport to continue to operate without needing to apply for authorisation.

However, Delfas highlighted that there was no similar agreement for UK firms passporting into the EEA.

“Needless to say, we think this is necessary to provide certainty and smooth the transition, and it is something we stand ready to discuss with our EU counterparts,” she continued.

Critical

FCA chief executive officer Andrew Bailey has previously urged the government to solve the problem of passporting rights post Brexit, saying they were “critical” to maintaining insurance contracts between the UK and the rest of the EU.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has also warned that having no clear agreement in place for the right to carry out cross border trade with the EU created huge uncertainty for the UK market.

Delfas further noted that the FCA has been working on the EU Withdrawal Act, which has received Royal Assent, and means that existing EU legislation will be converted into UK law after March 2019.

“The aim is that, as far as possible, to ensure continuity and certainty, the same rules and laws will apply after exit day as they did the day before,” she said.

Delfas added that it was likely that the UK’s regulatory frameworks would evolve after Brexit, observing that neither the UK nor the EU wanted to see a “significant misalignment in regulatory standards”.

She concluded: “We face challenges in the short term – but the fundamentals are strong for us to continue to have a close relationship with our EU counterparts over the long run.”

In July last year Bailey revealed that the regulator is not party to all discussions with European regulators about the UK leaving the EU.

