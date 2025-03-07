Martyn Beauchamp named FSCS CEO

Martyn Beauchamp has been appointed CEO of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, having held the role on an interim basis since October 2023.

He stepped up when Caroline Rainbird left the organisation after four years as CEO.

Beauchamp, pictured, has worked in financial services for more than 20 years.

He spent the first 11 years of his career at GE Capital, where he was appointed to his first CEO position in 2004. He went on to lead financial services businesses across UK, EU, Middle East and Asia for organisations including Tesco and Sainsburys.

Mission

His appointment, made by the Prudential Regulation Authority and Financial Conduct