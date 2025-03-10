Insurance Age

Gallagher deal for AssuredPartners delayed by request for more information

Delays
Broking giant Arthur J. Gallagher now expects to complete the acquisition of AssuredPartners in the second half of 2025, after it received a request from the US antitrust agency for additional information.

When it announced the £10.5bn deal in December it said the transaction was expected to close during the first quarter of 2025, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

However, on Friday the buyer announced that it had “received a request for additional information as part of the Hart-Scott-Rodino filing related to its proposed acquisition of AssuredPartners, Inc”.

Common feature

It added: “A second request for information is a common feature of the regulatory review for transactions of this type

