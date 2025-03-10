Gallagher deal for AssuredPartners delayed by request for more information
Broking giant Arthur J. Gallagher now expects to complete the acquisition of AssuredPartners in the second half of 2025, after it received a request from the US antitrust agency for additional information.
When it announced the £10.5bn deal in December it said the transaction was expected to close during the first quarter of 2025, subject to customary regulatory approvals.
However, on Friday the buyer announced that it had “received a request for additional information as part of the Hart-Scott-Rodino filing related to its proposed acquisition of AssuredPartners, Inc”.Common feature
It added: “A second request for information is a common feature of the regulatory review for transactions of this type
Real-life examples of SME cyber attacks needed to drive uptake – FSBIS’s Katie Freemantle
Managing director of FSB Insurance Service, Katie Freemantle, said there are not enough examples of SMEs that have suffered from a cyber attack to show real risks to small businesses.
FUW launches account executive academy
Specialist agricultural insurance broker FUW Insurance Services has launched an internal account executive academy with six participants from its offices across Wales.
PIB CEO hails ‘milestone’ as it buys MGA
PIB Group has acquired specialist litigation insurance managing general agent Litica.
The stats: Q4 2024 - Premium growth continues, but at a slower pace
The Acturis Commercial Broking Index reveals further premium increases at the end of the year, but experts predict the market is set for softening in 2025. Ida Axling reports.
Granite to roll out broker portals and enhanced trading platform
Acorn’s Granite Underwriting will launch broker portals in the next few months as one part of an ongoing group investment in technology with Acturis-owned ICE, Insurance Age can reveal.
In Depth: How can brokers access capacity for specialist and non-standard risks?
Brokers continue to face challenges placing non-standard specialist risks that sit outside the core appetite of many mainstream insurers. Edward Murray explores how MGAs might be able to help these intermediaries grow their books by giving them capacity they might not be able to access themselves on the open market.
McCarron Coates appoints first AR
Leeds-based McCarron Coates has added its first appointed representative with start-up broker Kentaro but flagged it has no plans to build an AR network.
The last question – is the end of UK M&A consolidation nigh?
With brokers of scale being acquired faster than new start-ups are appearing, Lee Anderson, group deputy CEO, Specialist Risk Group, asks if it is inevitable that UK M&A will grind to a halt?