The Blog Spot: A holiday warning

Bluefin's £4m FCA fine has shaken the market and Ida Axling wonders whether this is just the first of many similar stories to come.

Every year since I started writing about insurance, December has been a month where nothing newsworthy happens and we all keep busy drinking bubbly and eating chocolate, whilst mingling with other people in the sector.

And in all honesty there has been some of that going on this year as well – but in terms of news we definitely haven’t seen the usual Christmas-time lull (yet!).

So far this month our most read stories have included fraudsters being sentenced, new MGAs being set up and Amazon’s looming insurance plans.

Misleading clients

But the biggest story hitting the headlines in December has without a doubt been the £4m fine Bluefin received from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for misleading its clients between 9 March 2011 and 31 December 2014 when it was owned by Axa.

The FCA document revealed that Bluefin’s culture encouraged its brokers to place business with Axa after agreeing synergy targets with the insurer.

Compliance experts were quick to say that the fine should serve as a wake-up call for other brokers and urged firms to ensure they are not subject to similar conflicts of interest.

And I must agree with this point. I would like to live in a world where brokers always have the client’s best interest at the heart of what they do and where they present fair advice to each of their customers after having searched the market for the best deal possible.

Warning

While I am sure the majority do play by the rules and treat their customers fairly I do not believe Bluefin is the only company where mistakes have been made.

In addition, it has become quite clear that the FCA is showing no signs of backing down in its scrutiny of the insurance industry – and the story with Bluefin might well only be the first of many.

So to those of you who worry that the regulator might be coming for you next – it’s time to listen to the warnings, step up and make a change. For your customers.

