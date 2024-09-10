Cyber stalking, abduction and bribery among risks covered by new Hiscox product
Hiscox has launched Personnel Security Plus
Designed to complement an existing Hiscox kidnap and ransom insurance policy, Personnel Security Plus aims to provide businesses with additional protection for their employees who it claims are becoming increasingly vulnerable to a wide range of risks.
Personnel Security Plus will help employers respond to crises involving their employees wherever they are in the world, helping to keep them safe, while effectively carrying out their duty of care as an employer.
The policy covers 22 different and
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Products
Markel launches FintechRisk+ policy
Markel has launched FintechRisk+ in its second insurance policy development of the week.
Video Q&A: RSA distribution development director Laura Fox
A year on from the NIG acquisition being announced, Laura Fox, distribution development director at RSA spoke to Insurance Age content director Jonathan Swift about the integration process.
Addept and All Broker Services partner on ancillary insurance distribution
Specialist ancillary insurance providers Addept Insurance Services and All Broker Services have teamed up in a product distribution partnership.
Markel adds legal expenses to PI combined
Markel has added legal expenses cover as standard to its professional indemnity combined product in a move it stated was in response to broker feedback.
Stand-alone specialist energy MGA Navata launched
Thomas Miller has announced the launch of its standalone MGA business, Navata.
Meet the MGA: Criterion
Looking to challenge the status quo when it comes to insuring waste and recycling businesses, underwriting director Stuart Kinsella explains why having no referral parameters and deep expertise in the sector means Criterion is well positioned to make its mark - and expand into other markets.
Commercial Express launches tattoo and body piercing product
Commercial Express has launched a tattoo and body piercing product, giving brokers access to a customisable package product.
Blog: The integration of NIG into RSA – moving towards a unified market presence
A year ago, RSA reached an agreement with Direct Line Group to acquire its brokered commercial lines operations, including NIG and FarmWeb. David Enoch, distribution and proposition director at the insurer, gives an update on the progress since then.