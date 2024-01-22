Acturis launches AI Predict
Acturis has launched AI Predict to bring the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning into its software-as-a-service platform.
According to the technology provider, brokers will benefit in a practical and seamless way, making the adoption and impact of AI simple to realise for every broker.
Acturis AI Predict has launched with two different AI models, Product Cross Sell and Propensity to Renew, both designed to aid in winning and retaining businesses.
Product Cross Sell suggestions will help to drive organic growth across the client base, and Propensity to Renew will focus the efforts of renewal teams to where it is
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Products
Canopius launches investment management cover
Canopius Group has launched an investment management product for asset managers, with the aim of responding to shifts in the risk landscape in the highly-regulated asset management sector.
MGA expands D&O offering with NED Protect
Rising Edge has expanded its commercial D&O offering to include a new product, tailored exclusively for non-executive directors.
Car insurance premiums surge 58% in a year
According to research by WTW and Confused, car insurance premiums have soared to a record high with a 58% rise in 2023.
Commercial Express highlights hair and beauty scheme
Commercial Express has launched a hair and beauty product for hairdressers, barbers and beauty therapists.
Bridgehaven backs MGA Alchemy’s professional risks launch
Bridgehaven Insurance has backed managing general agent Alchemy’s launch into the professional risks market.
New property MGA Ventis launches with ex-Covéa quartet
Ventis, a specialist commercial and residential real estate managing general agent, has opened for business.
RSA teams up with Brit to launch Project Cargo consortium
RSA and Brit have launched a new Project Cargo consortium, BUILD, offering guaranteed capacity of up to $285m (£223.8m) for risks worldwide.
Cowbell expands cyber appetite from SMEs to £1bn turnover firms
Cowbell has extended the reach of its cyber insurance beyond SMEs to cater for businesses with an annual turnover of up to £1bn.
Most read
- Premium finance brings businesses benefits beyond instalments
- The American consolidators are not done yet
- Waste management and recycling plant insurance – a market short on capacity
- Jensten deal spend tops £70m as losses widen
- Allianz drops LV brand in broker channel
- In-Depth: Digital messaging – how can brokers use digital marketing to build a brand and customer base?