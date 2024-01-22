Acturis launches AI Predict

Acturis has launched AI Predict to bring the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning into its software-as-a-service platform.

According to the technology provider, brokers will benefit in a practical and seamless way, making the adoption and impact of AI simple to realise for every broker.

Acturis AI Predict has launched with two different AI models, Product Cross Sell and Propensity to Renew, both designed to aid in winning and retaining businesses.

Product Cross Sell suggestions will help to drive organic growth across the client base, and Propensity to Renew will focus the efforts of renewal teams to where it is