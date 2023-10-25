Telematic providers becoming less competitive as capacity drops

A new report has found telematic insurance providers are becoming less competitive, accounting for just 17% of the top five motor quotes between May and August 2023. This compares with 21% the previous quarter, which particularly effects young drivers.

According to the latest Consumer Intelligence Car Insurance Price Index, having accounted for 53% of the most competitive quotes for under-25s three months ago, telematics providers have now fallen to just 41%. Under 25s are seeing rises in quoted premiums of 66.7%, it added.

The broking telematics market has had a few setbacks with Unipol pulling capacity and Lumun pivoting to become an MGA.

