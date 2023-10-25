Insurance Age

Telematic providers becoming less competitive as capacity drops

telematics-car
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

A new report has found telematic insurance providers are becoming less competitive, accounting for just 17% of the top five motor quotes between May and August 2023. This compares with 21% the previous quarter, which particularly effects young drivers.

According to the latest Consumer Intelligence Car Insurance Price Index, having accounted for 53% of the most competitive quotes for under-25s three months ago, telematics providers have now fallen to just 41%. Under 25s are seeing rises in quoted premiums of 66.7%, it added.

Related Broking telematics under the spotlight as motor insurers withhold or pull capacity

The broking telematics market has had a few setbacks with Unipol pulling capacity and Lumun pivoting to become an MGA.

It

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Products

Products: October 2023

Product launches this month include a sustainable business tool, stand-alone cover for SMEs, a latest defects scheme for building warranties, and a landlord product roll out on Applied Systems.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: