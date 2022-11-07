Qlaims extends its capacity deal with Great American International

Managing general agent Qlaims has extended its partnership with Great American International Insurance UK.

Great American already provides capacity for the Qlaims personal lines insurance product that was launched last year, and from this month will also provide capacity for its commercial loss recovery insurance.

Qlaims Insurance is available to brokers via Acturis, and through its own U-Quote trading platform. The product aims to provide brokers’ clients with an independent chartered loss adjuster to prepare and manage their property damage claims over £5,000, supported and complemented by