Lloyd’s picks 11 for latest lab cohort

Lloyd’s has revealed the eleven insurtech start-ups that will join the eighth cohort of the Lloyd’s Lab in its ten-week programme.

The lab is designed to bring together insurtechs, insurers and brokers to test out new, innovative solutions. The first session was launched in 2018.

The global programme received over 150 applications, from which eleven successful teams were selected to form the next cohort which will begin on 25 April 2022.

The insurtechs have been selected based on solutions