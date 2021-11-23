Open GI partners with Percayso Inform on data product

Open GI has partnered with insurance data intelligence provider, Percayso Inform, to offer a new data agnostic enrichment service for UK brokers.

The intelligence service product will be available through Open GI’s platforms for motor and commercial vehicle lines of business in early 2022.

The provider added it had ongoing plans to expand this service for home schemes.

Partnership

Richard Tomlinson, Percayso Inform managing director, said: “Our goal is to ensure brokers, MGAs and insurers