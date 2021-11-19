Video Q&A: Zego B2B commercial director Ines Feracci

In this video Insurance Age content director Jonathan Swift caught up with Zego’s B2B commercial director Inès Feracci to discuss its plans for targeting brokers and fleet. The pair also discussed the insurtech’s growth and the lessons Zego had taken from behavioural shifts that have either been accelerated or started by the pandemic – and how these will inform its product offerings in the future.

