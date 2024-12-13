i-Wonder and Compare The Market team up on bicycle insurance
i-Wonder has partnered with Compare the Market to launch the aggregator’s first bicycle insurance comparison service.
It is the third product rollout since the start of November from i-Wonder, a provider of niche insurance comparison website solutions.
As previously revealed by Insurance Age, i-Wonder launched a service for UK classic car insurance at the start of last month and delivered an offering for the UK fast food delivery sector in the middle of November.
The latest product in tandem with Compare The Market will service customers looking to insure all types of bikes, including road, mountain, BMXs
