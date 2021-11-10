MGA Fiducia launches commercial combined product
The MGA has announced the launch of its new commercial combined policy for haulier’s and couriers.
Fiducia’s underwriter David Heeney said the new commercial combined cover has been created in response to requests from brokers and their haulier clients given the nature of the risks they were seeking to mitigate.
Backed by A rated capacity the product will cover firms for:Employers Liability Public Liability and Product Liability Material Damage Business Interruption Business All Risks
