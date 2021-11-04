Avid launches A-rated GAP product in the UK

Avid Insurance Services, which is a managing general agent, has launched which it described as the first A-rated GAP insurance product into the retail auto market.

Steve Duxbury, head of ancillary motor at Avid, said the product is a “big vote of confidence” in UK Gap.

The Avid GAP product, which has received approval from Lloyd’s, will be offered to customers initially through three online retailers, a sales channel that Duxbury said has grown considerably in recent years, after FCA created a