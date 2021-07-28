Inperio expands terrorism capacity

Specialist PI and political violence MGA Inperio has reported that it has more than doubled its line size for UK terrorism risks to £250m per location.

This follows an update to its terrorism and sabotage insurance proposition which the MGA announced earlier this year.

Commenting on the firm’s expansion, Inperio CEO Simon Lovat said: “As our broker distribution widens our UK Terrorism proposition needs to respond to the diverse insureds we are presented.

“Not only have we more than doubled