Keys Premium Finance partners with Touchstone

    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Keys Premium Finance has partnered with Touchstone Underwriting, Insurance Age can reveal, to bring products and personal service to brokers.

Through the partnership both firms are looking to help each other win business and support brokers in the space, “often forgotten by the large finance providers and insurers”, a spokesperson for Keys told Insurance Age.

Both companies are independently owned and have a share of small to medium sized and brokers regional corporate brokers. Keys and Touchstone – part of the Seventeen Group – are joining forces to give brokers more support backed by personal service, they claimed.

Keys Premium

