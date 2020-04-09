Insurance Covid Cast – episode one: How has the industry’s reputation been impacted by its handling of the coronavirus epidemic?

In the first of a new series of video casts brought to you by Insurance Age and Insurance Post whilst our journalists are in isolation lockdown we discuss the sector’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic and what lasting impact it might have on its reputation.

Joining Infopro Digital Insurance Division content director Jonathan Swift to discuss how the market has reacted to questions over coverage exclusions and evidence - or otherwise - of joined up thinking are PR consultant Mark Bishop and Certus Communications director Ben Welsh.

The trio also ask what could have been done better and offer some advice about what to do – and not to do - in the future, with rate increase very much under the spotlight, to win back the public trust.