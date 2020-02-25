C-Quence's P&C launch backed by NIG
Exclusive: The MGA will launch its P&C product suite in early March, aiming to eventually target 21 industry sectors.
NIG will provide capacity for C-Quence’s new property & casualty (P&C) suite of products, Insurance Age can reveal.
A phased rollout will see C-Quence target the suite at 21 “broad industry sectors” – starting with business and professional services, retail, and hotels and accommodation.
The suite will launch in early March to users of the MGA’s C-Q Elements platform.
Modular
The offering comprises seven property modules and three casualty modules.
The seven property modules are: property damage; business interruption; all risks – specified items; goods in transit; refrigerated stock; loss of money; and loss of licence.
The three casualty modules are: employers’ liability; public liability; and products liability.
Partnership
Jacqueline McNamee, founder and CEO of C-Quence, commented: “As we expand into the commercial Property Casualty market it is critical for our broker relationships and their clients that we establish an excellent long term relationship with a top grade capacity provider.”
Steve Scott, director of broker markets at NIG, added: “We have confidence in the innovative, technology and data driven model C-Quence have developed.
“We are particularly attracted to the fact that whilst it caters to smaller businesses, it is just as applicable to larger organisations that require more sophisticated solutions.”
Background
C-Quence launched underwriting platform C-Q Elements and its management liability suite back in January 2019.
This was followed by a standalone directors and officers liability policy in August 2019.
Three months later, C-Quence announced that it had partnered with API platform Cytora on P&C underwriting.
The MGA said Cytora’s property API connects data, such as property and location, to each P&C submission received.
