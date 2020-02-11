CFC unveils solution for event organisers
MGA says package allows organisers to protect the financial investment of their event.
Specialist provider CFC has launched a package solution for event organisers, combining cancellation coverage, general liability and commercial property under one policy.
The managing general agent stated that the new solution allows organisers to protect the financial investment of their event, including everything from agreements with spectators, staff and performers to building and contents damage.
Matt Helm, contingency practice leader at CFC, commented: “The global events industry is booming and is expected to reach $2,330bn (£1,801bn) by 2026.
“But just as the number of music concerts and festivals, sports events, exhibitions and conferences is growing, so are the risks that can impact not just their success but their ability to go ahead in the first place.”
Liability
According to CFC, the new package also protects organisers against liability exposures. In addition, the commercial property component includes cover for contents that have been lost or damaged in transit as well as additional expenses like temporary repairs.
Helm added: “When it comes to events, there are a lot of moving parts, which means a lot can go wrong. The financial ramifications of postponement or cancellation on the organisers, venues and the many businesses involved in any event can be huge.
“By providing them with a packaged solution and a number of optional extras to cover their specific needs, we are providing them with peace of mind that they have comprehensive protection in place should the unexpected happen.”
CFC added that the policy will reimburse for costs associated with event cancellation, abandonment, curtailment, postponement or relocation for reasons outside of the organiser’s control, including the non-appearance of a participant.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Products
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 31 January 2020
Laurence Eastham and Ida Axling discuss the most popular news stories this week, including changes at Marsh Commercial and Hiscox moving 300 staff out of London.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Major insurers respond to Staveley Head collapse
- Gallagher reshuffles UK specialty and Pen Underwriting leadership teams
- In-depth - commercial: The property pressure cooker
- Romero Group earnings rise in 2019
- Broker Direct creates outsourcing arm Proficient
- Mactavish warns of underinsurance in commercial property
- Meet the MGA: Ensurance UK