CFC unveils solution for event organisers

MGA says package allows organisers to protect the financial investment of their event.

Specialist provider CFC has launched a package solution for event organisers, combining cancellation coverage, general liability and commercial property under one policy.

The managing general agent stated that the new solution allows organisers to protect the financial investment of their event, including everything from agreements with spectators, staff and performers to building and contents damage.

Matt Helm, contingency practice leader at CFC, commented: “The global events industry is booming and is expected to reach $2,330bn (£1,801bn) by 2026.

“But just as the number of music concerts and festivals, sports events, exhibitions and conferences is growing, so are the risks that can impact not just their success but their ability to go ahead in the first place.”

Liability

According to CFC, the new package also protects organisers against liability exposures. In addition, the commercial property component includes cover for contents that have been lost or damaged in transit as well as additional expenses like temporary repairs.

Helm added: “When it comes to events, there are a lot of moving parts, which means a lot can go wrong. The financial ramifications of postponement or cancellation on the organisers, venues and the many businesses involved in any event can be huge.

“By providing them with a packaged solution and a number of optional extras to cover their specific needs, we are providing them with peace of mind that they have comprehensive protection in place should the unexpected happen.”

CFC added that the policy will reimburse for costs associated with event cancellation, abandonment, curtailment, postponement or relocation for reasons outside of the organiser’s control, including the non-appearance of a participant.

