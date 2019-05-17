Home & Legacy refreshes household e-trading platform

HNW specialist says the changes, which aim to reduce time when making a quote, were made in response to broker feedback.

Allianz-owned Home & Legacy has updated its household e-trading offering on Home & Legacy Online.

The high net worth specialist stated that the changes were made in direct response to broker feedback.

It detailed that the new system improvements will make it easier for brokers to present more detailed risks.

It also features online indicative quotes for multi-property risks and additional questions designed to reduce time when making a quote.

In January this year the business added its motor proposition to Home & Legacy online. It has also recently partnered with the British Insurance Brokers’ Association on a HNW scheme.

Home & Legacy’s managing director, Barry O’Neill, commented: “Feedback from brokers has provided our underwriters with a greater understanding of what aspects are the most important and allowed them to deal with enquiries more effectively.

“I believe that these improvements will result in quotes being delivered in a shorter timescale and a much more efficient process.

“Our team of specialist people will continue to recommend the most suitable insurer on our panel at the most competitive and accurate premium available.”

He concluded: “We also have some large scale improvements coming to our claims service shortly, demonstrating that the platform is going from strength to strength since its inception in 2016, showing that the system will never stand still.”

