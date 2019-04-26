Tesla's Elon Musk teases car insurance product launch

Car company is reportedly set to unveil a "compelling" insurance policy next month.

Tesla is developing a car insurance product which could be launched next month, according to reports.

An article by Tech Crunch stated that Tesla chief executive Elon Musk announced the news during a call with analysts after the company published its results for the first quarter of 2019.

“It will be much more compelling than anything else out there,” Musk told analysts.

According to the article he did not give any further details on what the product will look like, but it will build on its driver assistance system Autopilot, which captures driving data and can give Tesla knowledge of the driver’s risk profile.

Amazon

Tesla is not the first company that is looking to move into insurance from a different sector. The news follows Google taking a minority investment in software house Applied Systems.

There have also been rumours in the market around what Amazon might do, with Insurance Age revealing that the tech giant is working with UK insurers and building a panel of brokers last year.

According to reports Amazon is also talking to some of Europe’s top insurers to see if they would contribute products to a UK price comparison site.

