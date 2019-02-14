Product review: Get your motor runnin’

Jackie Basham, director of Be Wiser Insurance Services, reviews Frank Espinoza, LV Broker's Highway Moto Plus

Product: Highway Moto Plus

Underwriter: Frank Espinoza, LV= Broker

Commission paid: Standard 10%

Coverage: We cover up to four motorcycles up to a value of £25,000 on comprehensive cover and £8,000 third party fire & theft or third party only cover. Cover is available for scooters, mopeds, sports, modern and classic bikes. There is also an extended no claims bonus scale and discounts for approved alarms, immobilisers, tracking devices as well as approved rider training. All this can be accessed seamlessly as full cycle EDI is available on all major software houses.

Minimum premium: Variable by type of bikes

Excess: Policy excess is £100. There is also a variable excess by rider age and vehicle terms

Contact: [email protected]

Key benefits

▶ 90 Days EU cover

▶ Up to four motorcycles under one policy

▶ NCD protection

▶ Lost/stolen keys – £400 cover for replacement keys/locks if the keys lost or stolen and can be traced back to the vehicle

▶ Replacement bike – comprehensive cover only – new vehicle replacement if vehicle less than one year old and damage exceeds 60% of price

▶ Approved repairer network and like for like repairs

▶ Guaranteed repairs if using approved repair network

Verdict

Jackie Basham, director of Be Wiser Insurance Services, comments: “Highway, part of the LV Group, is a trusted quality brand that is well established in the motorcycle market.

“LV have identified a gap in this select marketplace and look to extend their product offering as a provider of multi-bike policies. Having an extensive underwriting footprint to provide cover from the modern to the classic, this will suit the motorcycle enthusiast.

“Great news that quotes are available at any time through the software house reducing the need for double keying which is currently the route to market for some suppliers.

“Policy limits and cover, for example loss or damage to property limited to £20m and claimants costs limited to £5m, which seem to be general practice.

“It’s worth noting that the policy wording includes 21 pages of definitions, policy terms and regulatory requirements before the customer gets to what is actually covered. This is the current industry standard expectations.

“Good news for the serious biking enthusiast. Overall the strong brand name, quality of product and service will ensure that it is well supported and received in the market.”

Overall rating **** (4/5)