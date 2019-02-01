Renovation launches product for unoccupied properties

The MGA, set up by former Sterling head Nicholas Cooper, has designed the cover for larger residential and commercial properties.

Managing general agent, Renovation Underwriting, has developed a product to cover large unoccupied commercial and residential properties which includes risk management as an option.

The offering, Renovation Unoccupied, is designed for properties with a reinstatement value in excess of £250,000 that are vacant on a permanent or temporary basis.

A typical scenario might be where a property is waiting to be redeveloped, is a second home or is vacant pending probate.

The MGA was set up by former Sterling boss Nicholas Cooper, his son William Cooper, of HNW broker Stanhope Cooper, and Douglas Brown, of Renovation Insurance, last year to cater for high value buildings and can insure up to £150m.

According to Renovation the policy has been designed so that, in addition to insurance cover, it also maximises smart risk management delivered through a partnership with the VPS Group.

Inspections

VPS is a specialist provider of vacant, unoccupied and site security providing weekly inspections, temporary wireless central station intruder fire and heat detection systems, CCTV and security patrols.

Renovation noted that these risk management features are optional and can lead to more competitively priced premiums.

Brokers

Douglas Brown, chief executive of Renovation Underwriting said: “This product is the next logical step for us and allows our supporting brokers to place their unoccupied property and renovation cases with the same provider saving time and duplication.

“The risk management element of this offering makes it the right choice for property owners who really care about their assets but don’t have the time to manage underwriter’s requirements.”

Brown added: “We appointed Stuart Rickett, the former head of unoccupied property underwriting at Camberford Law to our team late last year and I’m very confident that his considerable experience in this specialist sector will mean that the Renovation Unoccupied will be well received in the market.”

