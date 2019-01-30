Biba picks Home & Legacy for HNW scheme

Trade body lists underwriting, service, claims and e-trading benefits for members.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has partnered with Allianz-owned Home & Legacy for its high net worth (HNW) insurance scheme.

Biba listed that members will get access to three tiers of household cover as well as “flexible underwriting and competitive pricing” due to Home & Legacy’s panel arrangement.

In addition the trade body highlighted Home & Legacy’s in-house claims handling and online e-trading capability as benefits for users.

Aqua Underwriting, which was integrated into Hyperion-owned Dual after the RK Harrison deal, had previously held the scheme having won it from Sterling in 2011.

Partnership

Barry O’Neill, managing director at Home & Legacy said: “Following a year where Home & Legacy was ranked highly by brokers for our claims service and e-trading facilities, this new partnership illustrates how Biba is endorsing an established name in high net worth insurance that brokers trust and rely on.”

Mike Hallam, head of technical services at Biba, added: “Home & Legacy has a solid track record of supporting brokers and this new arrangement extends this offering.

“In a marketplace which has contracted in 2018 we see the scheme bringing much-needed access and flexibility to all our members.”

It is the third scheme update from Biba in recent months.

At the start of December the association renewed its holiday travel scheme with Syndicate DTW1991 and followed this in January up by extending its GAP scheme with Jackson Lee Underwriting for a further three years.

