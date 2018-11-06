Video: Scheme Smart - How To Grow And Market Your Delegated Authority

The second episode of our insightful documentary series with Axa, Scheme Smart, focuses on how to take a delegated authority to the next level.

Given the growing interest in schemes among brokers and managing general agents, any company that is happy to coast, and refuse to evolve and extend its reach, faces losing hard won clients, and not attracting new ones.

To help advise on how a scheme or delegated authority might have a greater chance of attracting customers and maintaining market share, Pound Gates director Del Sharman and Axa schemes business development manager Rachael Cave offer their thoughts on:

The role of marketing and benefits of partnering with trade bodies

How to maximise any promotional campaigns to have the greatest impact

The new marketing channels available to brokers and MGA s

s Why working with the Axa Growth Lab could be beneficial to a broker or MGA

How often a broker or MGA should review a scheme or delegated authority; and what to look for when moving from one insurer to another

To support the video, you can also read the associated White Paper: Scheme Smart: How To Grow And Market Your Scheme, which is available to download now on Insurance Hound.

To catch up on episode One of Scheme Smart exploring how to get your delegated authority up and running click here.