Zurich launches fresh cyber policy

Product includes GDPR wording and covers reputational damage.

Zurich Insurance has launched its Zurich Cyber Insurance Policy designed to help businesses protect themselves from cybersecurity risks.

The policy includes a new form, which replaces Zurich’s Security & Privacy policy and brings together coverage previously available only through endorsements.

The policy is consistent for Zurich customers worldwide and a spokesperson for the provider confirmed that the product is sold through brokers in the UK.

Economy

Mark Bannon, head of Zurich’s Cyber Liability within EMEA, commented: “Cyber risks continue to be one of the biggest issues impacting UK businesses – not to mention the economy.

“It is therefore vital that Zurich continues to be at the forefront of this critical issue. We’re driving innovation with our new enhanced cyber insurance and cyber risk services offering to bring resilience and certainty to our customers in the face of the evolving cyber threat.”

The product covers breach costs, business income loss and dependent business income loss.

GDPR

In addition, the provider listed a number of features previously not offered:

Affirmative GDPR and PCI wording - for regulatory proceedings, assessments, fines and penalties associated with the enforcement of GDPR and Payment Card Industry ( PCI )

and wording - for regulatory proceedings, assessments, fines and penalties associated with the enforcement of and Payment Card Industry ( ) Reputational damage coverage - for reputational damage associated with an adverse media event resulting from a cyber breach

Social engineering fraud transfer coverage - for funds lost from a social engineering fraud event

System failure and dependent system failure coverage – for the failure of a system or the failure of a service provider’s system resulting in a business interruption

Voluntary shutdown and crypto-mining

It detailed that the policy provides coverage to $25m (£19.2m) and also includes:

Definition of insured person extended to include temporary employees, volunteers or interns

Broad definition of computer system, including industrial control systems and bring-your-own-device programs

New first dollar claims avoidance coverage built into the policy

According to Zurich, the new application includes simplified, clear language aligned with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework.

The provider also claimed it was the first to include network security monitoring and pre-breach services as part of its cyber insurance policy.

Resilience

Gerry Kane, head of Zurich’s cyber risk engineering team, said: “Businesses must adopt a mindset of resilience rather than just protection.

“It is part of our responsibility to encourage a culture of awareness from the board room to the mail room.”

The insurer is also collaborating with managed security service provider ZenOpz on complimentary 24/7 network security monitoring and vulnerability management services to help companies identify risks that may exist.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.