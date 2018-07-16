Dual adds quick quote facility to online platform

Brokers and consumers to get a choice of legal indemnity policy quotes in less than 60 seconds for residential properties.

Dual Asset Underwriting has added a “Quick Quote” section to its online platform My Legal Indemnity shop.

It detailed that the new addition will give users a choice of legal indemnity policy quotes in less than 60 seconds for residential properties in England and Wales.

The provider confirmed that the portal is available to brokers as well as buyers and conveyancers.

Mark Dennis, head of residential risks at Dual, commented: “Quick Quote is our response to growing consumer interest in My Legal Indemnity Shop.

“Most of us ‘shop around’ when looking for insurance, and that’s what consumers are increasingly doing when being told that legal indemnity insurance will be required to complete their house sale or purchase.”

According to the provider, the portal drafts and issues policies for over 40 different residential title defects with covers of up to £5m, with a choice of cover options and costs.

Transparent

Ian Keith, Dual’s managing director, added: “The buying process for legal indemnity insurance should be open and transparent with consumers given a choice just like other forms of insurance.

“Quick Quote changes the old outdated process by allowing consumers to obtain a choice of quotes from different insurers.

“They can then pass these on to their legal adviser should the choice of quotes offered prove better value.”

