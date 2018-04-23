Beazley adds GDPR helpline to breach product

The insurer is working with DAC Beachcroft to provide a helpline to Beazley Breach Response policyholders.

Beazley has partnered with law firm DAC Beachcroft to launch a General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) helpline for its Beazley Breach Response (BBR) policyholders in the UK.

BBR is available exclusively via brokers.

Beazley said that the effects of these regulations are still not understood and stated that the helpline had been set up in response to this knowledge gap.

The provider said the helpline would enable Beazley’s BBR policyholders in the UK to connect free of charge with some of the UK’s foremost GDPR legal experts.

It further detailed that, “when talking to one of DAC Beachcroft’s experts, policyholders will receive guidance on what the regulation means for them and the steps they should consider taking to minimise the risks of non-compliance”.

It continued: “In particular, Beazley hopes that this helpline will assist its policyholders in determining where best to apply their internal resources and where best to commit budget to their compliance efforts.”

Policyholders seeking to take advantage of this service will simply need to email Beazley’s BBR Services team. Beazley’s BBR Services team will capture the nature of their enquiry and will connect them with a DAC Beachcroft lawyer.

Raf Sanchez, international breach response service manager at Beazley, said: “Behind the headline-grabbing financial penalties, GDPR is complex and it needs to be properly understood by organisations so they can understand what they need to do now to mitigate their exposure.

“The experience of our BBR Services team has shown a real and pressing need for easy access to specialist advice at this critical juncture. That’s exactly why we have partnered with DAC Beachcroft and set up our policyholder helpline.”

