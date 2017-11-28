MGA launches wholesale cyber cover via SchemeServe

Specialist provider Cyber Assist will wholesale cyber cover on the SchemeServe online platform.

Cyber Assist has launched a wholesale cyber product for the broker market which will be available via the SchemeServe platform.

Cyber Assist detailed in a statement that the product is backed by A rated Lloyd’s capacity and the policy covers most standard cyber risks plus e-theft, VOIP hacking, cloud coverage, terrorism and human error.

The MGA also claimed that the online platform means brokers can quote and bind cover quickly with between four and six easy questions. The product has been launched in partnership with Avast for Business and includes antivirus and backup for UK companies.

Threats

David Channing, founder and director of Cyber Assist, commented: “Cyber represents a significant market opportunity for brokers. Businesses big and small, all over the world, have realised that cyber is now one of their biggest threats.

“The new online platform makes it simple for brokers to offer a comprehensive cyber insurance product that is straightforward and easy to understand and which makes it easy to sell to clients.”

SchemeServe, a leading provider of insurance software for intermediaries, has designed and built the online software. Cyber Assist will also be launching a bespoke cyber scheme with special rates available to other SchemeServe users, later this year.

Ed Halsey, head of sales and marketing at SchemeServe, added: “Combining this with our online platform and marketing services has enabled it to quickly and easily scale up its broker distribution to tap into this important booming market.

“I’m delighted too that our other broker partners in SchemeServe will get to collaboratively benefit from access to the specialist cyber scheme.”

