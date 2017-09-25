NIG adds Farm Combined to FarmWeb e-trade platform

The insurer added Farm Motor to the platform in 2016.

Farm Combined has been added to NIG’s FamWeb platform enabling brokers to quote and buy the product online.

According to the insurer Farm Combined is a complex product that uses dynamic questions and intuitive design to produce an instant price and improved documentation.

The provider detailed that brokers using FarmWeb now have full control of the customer journey for new business and MTAs, with renewals following shortly.

This capability now extends across both the Farm Combined and Farm Motor products.

Referrals

NIG noted that “FarmWeb’s easy-to-use, full-cycle capability includes referrals managed within 24 hours by underwriters in FarmWeb’s Centre of Excellence in Gloucester”.

Alternatively, brokers can use Live Chat to discuss specific risks with underwriters.

Training for all FarmWeb members is underway and underwriters are on hand to help on individual cases as brokers get familiar with the new system.

The process for migration of existing business is currently being defined and will be delivered early in 2018 to complete Farm Combined’s full-cycle capability.

Sonya Bryson, director of FarmWeb said: “This launch is the next step in our journey to make it easier to do business with FarmWeb.

“It puts FarmWeb brokers in control and provides an efficient and flexible trading platform, designed to match our wide underwriting appetite alongside the insurance needs of the farming community.

