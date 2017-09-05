Ensurance UK launches with construction focus

The MGA will offer home build and construction and engineering products to brokers.

Managing general agent (MGA) Ensurance UK has launched in the United Kingdom with a home build product backed by XL Catlin and construction and engineering products with capacity provided by Swiss Re Corporate Solutions.

Australia-based Ensurance revealed this May that it would open a UK business this year.

According to a statement the UK business will deal directly with insurance brokers and insurers both in the UK and across Europe.

The business will be led by Tim James while Andy Hogg has been appointed lead construction underwriter.

The London-based MGA stated that it has already signed Terms of Business agreements with around 40 brokers to distribute its construction offering across the UK.

The construction and engineering suite is set to include products for SME, mid-market and corporate risks and will cover contract works, plant and equipment, machinery breakdown and electronic equipment all risks.

Partners

James, CEO of UK operations stated: “Ensurance is excited to provide our selected broking partners exclusive capacity that has not yet been seen in the market at these levels for these products.

“Coupled with large capacity limits, we can provide the broking market with competitive and relevant solutions for their construction and engineering risks across the board.”

Following approval as a Lloyd’s Coverholder, Ensurance UK has also launched its Home Build product, partnering with XL Catlin, which offers distribution partners the ability to insure residential extensions, refurbishments and renovations as a complete solution.

According to Ensurance UK, nominated partner brokers can now insure the construction risks, hired in plant, existing structures and property owners’ liability as part of one policy.

Rob Aston has been appointed as senior underwriter to principally manage Ensurance Home Build.

Choice

James added: “Brokers have a restricted choice when looking to provide solutions to their private client portfolios when they under take improvements to their homes.

“Ensurance UK believes that as an independently owned MGA with capacity from XL Catlin, our expert qualified team will be the insurer of choice across the niche market.”

Ensurance UK said its products are issued directly to the intermediated insurance market automatically via an “innovative” IT platform.

The MGA added: “The platform creates simpler online transactions, capable of immediately producing product quotes and binding. It will enable Ensurance to successfully service all regional areas without the need for heavy investment in bricks and mortar infrastructure.”

