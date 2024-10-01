Ageas adds to distribution team with double senior hire

Ageas UK has strengthened its broker and partner distribution team with a double appointment.

Iain Belson has joined as director of distribution and Beth Pilgrim as strategic portfolio manager, starting in November 2024 and October 2024 respectively.

Belson joins Ageas from BGL Insurance, where he held several roles, most recently as associate director for insurer partnerships and supplier management.

I am thrilled to be joining Ageas and to have the opportunity to contribute to its enduring legacy in the personal lines’ insurance market.

In his new role, Ageas detailed, he will be working