Broker HNW clients less concerned about underinsurance than a year ago

More than a third (35%) of wealthy individuals admit they can’t remember the last time they had their art and collections valued, offering brokers a great opportunity to talk to their high net worth customers.

That is one of the headline findings of new research from Ecclesiastical with the insurer encouraging brokers to speak to their clients about the importance of regular valuations to ensure they have the right cover in place.

The survey of 250 HNW individuals who invest in art and collections found jewellery, watches, wines, books, and paintings are the most common collection types purchased during the past 12 months.

Those with higher incomes and 35-44 year olds collected the most types of