Three MGAs put motor business on pause as capacity crunch continues to bite

Blagrove Underwriting Agency and two MGAs its supports with capacity have informed brokers that they will not be able to offer quotations or renew policies for 1 April, Insurance Age can reveal.

BUA is currently in discussions that should lead to the situation being resolved and has stressed it is just a temporary capacity issue. However, no timeframe has been put on when it will be rectified.

MeteorWrite, a non-standard personal lines motor insurance managing general agent, and Trident Underwriting , a firm that specialises in UK single vehicle taxi insurance, have been impacted, as well as BUA.

R&Q-owned fronting business Accredited had backed the trio with capacity. It is currently