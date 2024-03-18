Three MGAs put motor business on pause as capacity crunch continues to bite
Blagrove Underwriting Agency and two MGAs its supports with capacity have informed brokers that they will not be able to offer quotations or renew policies for 1 April, Insurance Age can reveal.
BUA is currently in discussions that should lead to the situation being resolved and has stressed it is just a temporary capacity issue. However, no timeframe has been put on when it will be rectified.
MeteorWrite, a non-standard personal lines motor insurance managing general agent, and Trident Underwriting , a firm that specialises in UK single vehicle taxi insurance, have been impacted, as well as BUA.
R&Q-owned fronting business Accredited had backed the trio with capacity. It is currently
Fair value not a Trojan Horse for price regulation, says FCA boss Nikhil Rathi
The onus on firms to satisfy themselves about fair value under the Consumer Duty is “not a Trojan horse for price regulation”, according to Nikhil Rathi, CEO of the Financial Conduct Authority.
Former Acromas suitor Open enters UK market with MGA buy
Australian insurtech Open has entered the UK market with the acquisition of gadget specialist So Sure.
Direct Line rejects second “unattractive” takeover offer from Ageas
Direct Line Group has rejected a second takeover proposal from Ageas labelling it uncertain, unattractive and highly opportunistic.
Academy pivoting to commercial with five more deals in pipeline, says CEO Normand
Buying Premierline has “dramatically” shifted the balance of Academy’s book from 50% personal lines to two-thirds commercial with the broker targeting 90% in the sector through a people-first string of acquisitions, according to CEO Gilles Normand.
Academy strikes deal to buy Premierline from Allianz
Academy Insurance Services has signed up to buy all of Allianz Business Services, trading as Premierline, to become its North-West hub in its first deal since last year’s investment by private equity house Blixt Group.
Ardonagh completes more than $5bn refinance
Ardonagh has completed a refinancing process switching over $5bn of debt (£3.9bn) to better terms.
Aviva boss Storah commits to consistency and stability for brokers
Jason Storah, CEO of UK and Ireland general insurance at Aviva, has hailed the insurer’s “really strong” results and promised brokers will benefit from the Probitas deal in 2024 alongside ongoing commitment and stability across commercial and personal lines.
Admiral chair: Defending UK motor advantage remains ‘number one priority’
Admiral is not going to give up its crown as the UK’s leading personal lines insurer to Markerstudy without a fight, its chair has intimated.
