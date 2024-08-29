Loss adjusters in spotlight as FOS buildings insurance complaints hit 10-year high

The number of buildings insurance complaints filed to the Financial Ombudsman Service hit a record quarterly high of 2001 between April and June.

The FOS flagged the more third parties involved in a claim, the higher the chance of poor communication, delays and consumer dissatisfaction

Cases were up by 13% compared with the same period the year before.

According to the FOS, the top three reasons for complaints were claim decline (41%), claim delay (23%) and claim value (8%).

Case issues

The FOS reported seeing cases related to a range of issues including:

Increasing numbers of cases where flood and storm damage is complex and expensive.Supply