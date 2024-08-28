Biba and Flood Re team up on BBB regional push
Flood Re has teamed up with the British Insurance Brokers’ Association as part of its plans to develop wider understanding across the broking community about the mechanics and benefits of the Build Back Better scheme.
Representatives from Flood Re will join Biba’s executive team as they tour the UK regions to engage with broker members. The tour will visit Nottingham, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, Liverpool, London, Leeds and Holywood, Northern Ireland – starting next week in Duxford Cambridgeshire.
Our annual tour of the regions events are an integral part of our engagement with members, and building flood resilience in the UK is a key Biba Manifesto commitment.Graeme Trudgill
