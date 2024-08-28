Insurance Age

Specialist Risk Group grows taxi book with latest buy

taxi
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Specialist Risk Group has acquired the ongoing renewal rights of Morton Insurance Brokers, a specialist in private hire and taxi insurance across the UK since 1987.

The consolidator said Morton’s “expertise in this niche market perfectly complements SRG’s existing capabilities in the taxi sector”, highlighting London Black Cab specialist Cabsurance, which also sits within its retail arm Specialist Risk Insurance Solutions.

Cabsurance is a trading name of Emrose Insurance Brokers which SRG acquired in March 2021.

As previously revealed by Insurance Age in January 2023, Morton Insurance bought the private hire business of fellow London-based broker Export &

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Broker

Biba and Flood Re team up on BBB regional push

Flood Re has teamed up with the British Insurance Brokers’ Association as part of its plans to develop wider understanding across the broking community about the mechanics and benefits of the Build Back Better scheme.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: