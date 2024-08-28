Specialist Risk Group grows taxi book with latest buy
Specialist Risk Group has acquired the ongoing renewal rights of Morton Insurance Brokers, a specialist in private hire and taxi insurance across the UK since 1987.
The consolidator said Morton’s “expertise in this niche market perfectly complements SRG’s existing capabilities in the taxi sector”, highlighting London Black Cab specialist Cabsurance, which also sits within its retail arm Specialist Risk Insurance Solutions.
Cabsurance is a trading name of Emrose Insurance Brokers which SRG acquired in March 2021.
As previously revealed by Insurance Age in January 2023, Morton Insurance bought the private hire business of fellow London-based broker Export &
