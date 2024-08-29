JMG adds to Yorkshire roots with C P Bennet buy

Leeds-headquartered JMG Group has bought Bridlington-based commercial and personal lines insurance broker C P Bennet.

The deal, the group’s ninth of the year, has been structured through Scarborough-based JM Glendinning North Yorkshire.

C P Bennet was founded by Charles Percy Bennet in 1929.

I believe C P Bennet is a great fit and matches who we are and what we do and I’m excited to bring them onboard.

Managing director Simon Benson joined the business in 1986 to work for his father, Albert Benson, who had been with the firm since 1970 and was a director until 2013.

Simon Benson will move to JM Glendinning’s office